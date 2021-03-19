Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,824 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fastly by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

