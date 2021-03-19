Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,325 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

