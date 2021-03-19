Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,812 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 184,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

