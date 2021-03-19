Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 21,530 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $404.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.14. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.38 and a 1-year high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

