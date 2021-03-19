Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 300,096 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.20% of DHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 55.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DHT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $927.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

