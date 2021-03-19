Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.08.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average is $262.01. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

