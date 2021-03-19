Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

