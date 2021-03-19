Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,686,000 after purchasing an additional 134,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 137,731 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,181 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

