Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.12. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

