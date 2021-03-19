Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,821 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

Shares of PEP opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

