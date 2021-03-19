Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

