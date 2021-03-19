Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,036.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,050.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,767.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

