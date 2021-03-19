Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.18 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

