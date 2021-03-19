Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $225.91 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.11 and its 200-day moving average is $218.09.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.