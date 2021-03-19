Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $304.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.