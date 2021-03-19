Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.32 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

