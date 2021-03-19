Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50.

