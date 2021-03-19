Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.57 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 242.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 3.73% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

TRND stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.23.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.