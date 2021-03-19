Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.63 Million Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.49% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

