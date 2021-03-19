Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,438,000.

ITA opened at $104.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

