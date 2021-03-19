Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

