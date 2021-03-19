Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $1.73 Million in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

