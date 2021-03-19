Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

