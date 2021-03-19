Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

