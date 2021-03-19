Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 24,470 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 219.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,641,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,554,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.