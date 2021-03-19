Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.