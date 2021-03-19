Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.38% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

