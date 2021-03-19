Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 99,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

