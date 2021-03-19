Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 14,606 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter.

PTMC opened at $34.79 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

