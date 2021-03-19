Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,525 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 196,498 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

RZV opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

