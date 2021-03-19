Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,464 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,534,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,827,000 after purchasing an additional 425,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 91,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEP stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

IEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

