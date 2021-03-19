Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $1.74 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,081,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,612,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

