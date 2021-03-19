Financial Comparison: Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) versus Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventiva and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,400.74 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -15.24

Inventiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inventiva and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inventiva.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Inventiva on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment. It has partnership collaborations with the Institut Curie in the field of oncology; AbbVie for developing ROR? project that is used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as other projects relating to fibrosis; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

