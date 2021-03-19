Financial Contrast: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 37.48 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.53 $37.52 million $0.76 83.59

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayro and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $79.71, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Ayro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

