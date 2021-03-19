Financial Contrast: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) versus Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workiva and National Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $297.89 million 15.59 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -96.53 National Instruments $1.35 billion 4.13 $162.15 million $1.31 32.43

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workiva and National Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 3 5 0 2.63 National Instruments 1 4 1 0 2.00

Workiva presently has a consensus price target of $83.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given National Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Workiva.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56% National Instruments 15.35% 10.01% 6.99%

Summary

National Instruments beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and NI SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has a strategic agreement with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

