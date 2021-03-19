Financial Survey: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 44.58 -$1.66 million $0.08 465.88 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 22.42 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.12

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $32.44, suggesting a potential downside of 12.95%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Helius Medical Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

