FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.61 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00635361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00034773 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

