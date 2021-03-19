FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.31 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $69.45 million and $11.05 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031175 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 747,773,819 coins and its circulating supply is 224,918,023 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

