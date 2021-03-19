Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $8.08 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Firo has a market capitalization of $94.16 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $8.08 or 0.00013746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,749.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.65 or 0.03095630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00348648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.28 or 0.00919648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.20 or 0.00391844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.18 or 0.00364565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00251610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021048 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,658,879 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

