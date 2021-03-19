Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $94.29 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $94.29 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.09 or 0.00013713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,961.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.93 or 0.03117172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00344272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.16 or 0.00921205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00397312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00366802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00261031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021215 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,661,516 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

