First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down to $46.59

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.59, but opened at $45.14. First Bancorp shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1,766 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

