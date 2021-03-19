First Busey Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

First Busey stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,040 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Busey by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Busey by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

