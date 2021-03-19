First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 128,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

