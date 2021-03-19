First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. Acquires 8,299 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71.

FXNC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First National during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

