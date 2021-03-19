First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Acquires 615,000 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite comprises 5.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of Eventbrite worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 8,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

