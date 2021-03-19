First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises about 7.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Walker & Dunlop worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,284 shares of company stock worth $8,463,771. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $105.85. 4,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.