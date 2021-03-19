First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $11.27 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

TJX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 283,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,645. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

