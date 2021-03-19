First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $11.59 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.31 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

