First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 4.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.21. 20,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

