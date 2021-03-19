First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,261,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $280,693,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.10. 129,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $128.86 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

